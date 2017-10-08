The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm WARNING for areas in Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Red Feather Lakes, Wellington, Loveland, Windsor and Greeley.

Accumulations of 3-5 inches along the I25 corridor are expected to start this evening and continue into early Monday morning.

There will be mild weather today, making it an excellent time to prepare for winter’s return tomorrow. Check car tires and ensure your emergency kits, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers, windshield washer, hoses, and water features are prepared for a freeze.

Snow will develop over the mountains and higher foothills, with rain developing and spreading south during the evening in lower elevations.

Here is the update from the National Weather Service:

…SEASON`S FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE I-25 CORRIDOR…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM

MDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Some secondary roads and bridges and

overpasses may become snow or slush covered. Plan on slow and

hazardous travel conditions, including during the morning

commute on Monday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are

expected, heaviest amounts near the foothills.

* WHERE…Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Castle Rock.

* WHEN…Midnight to 3 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered power outages may occur due to

heavy wet snow accumulating on trees still bearing their leaves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

...WINTER STORM WARNING FOR THE FRONT RANGE MOUNTAINS... FOOTHILLS...AND I-25 URBAN CORRIDOR... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES FOR ADJACENT PORTIONS OF THE NORTHEAST COLORADO PLAINS AND HIGH MOUNTAIN VALLEYS... This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central Colorado. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight An abrupt change in the weather will occur as a strong cold front sweeps across the area early this evening. Winds will gust up to 40-50 mph with the front. Then, upslope conditions will develop with snow spreading across the mountains and rain and snow spreading across northeast Colorado. Several inches of snow are expected in the mountains by sunrise, with a few inches falling along the I-25 Urban Corridor, and up to 2 inches on the eastern plains. Temperatures will be cold enough for roads to become snow covered in the mountains and foothills, while in lower elevations some slush and snow may also accumulate on roads by the Monday morning commute, with secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses being the most prone. Travel starting late tonight and continuing through the Monday morning commute may be slow and hazardous. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday The winter storm will remain centered over Colorado Monday morning with gusty winds and moderate snow continuing in the mountains and over northeast Colorado. High temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 30s across the plains Monday afternoon as up to a couple inches of additional snow fall. The upper level storm system is expected to move out of the region Monday afternoon and evening, with snowfall ending and skies clearing out. The mostly clear skies Monday night and early Tuesday will allow temperatures to drop to the lower 20s across northeast Colorado. A Freeze Warning will be in effect across northeast Colorado Monday night and Tuesday morning. Residents should complete their winterization procedures by Sunday evening. From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday, high pressure and warmer west winds aloft will bring Indian Summer back to the region. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service or your local news media for the latest details on the upcoming winter storm. Source - http://weather.gov