FRCC Launches New Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration

Front Range Community College led the statewide effort to design this four-year degree not previously offered in Colorado.

Front Range Community College is offering a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in business administration, giving students around the state a flexible new way to elevate their business careers.

“This degree will open doors for our students to more career opportunities and better-paying jobs,” said FRCC President Colleen Simpson, EdD. “With hands-on learning opportunities—taught by faculty who bring industry expertise into the classroom—students will get the in-demand skills they need for a competitive edge in the business world.”

The new program provides scheduling options that work for students with busy lives. The BAS degree path is offered online and gives students the choice to attend full or part-time.

“This degree is perfect for people who may be working or taking care of a family,” said Cynthia Farmer, a lead faculty member for the program. “We designed this offering for individuals who want more flexible options and an affordable alternative to a four-year university.”

The BAS degree is for students who want to advance their business career, change fields or enhance their professional skills. FRCC’s program in business administration will equip participants with real-world skills and knowledge, building a strong foundation for careers in business or management.

Blazing a Trail for Colorado

FRCC’s program— created in collaboration with Trinidad State Junior College and Arapahoe and Pueblo Community Colleges—is the first of its kind in the state, but it won’t be the last. This degree will eventually be offered at all 13 Colorado Community College System schools around the state.

“Statewide collaborations bring critical opportunities to learners in rural areas who don’t have access to four-year institutions in their area,” said FRCC Vice President Rebecca Woulfe, PhD. “When learners can stay at the college where they feel at home and supported, they are much more likely to pursue and complete a bachelor’s degree.”

“The Colorado Community College System identified this as a program that has high need statewide,” said President Simpson. “The outstanding work our team at FRCC has done in designing this new degree will benefit students throughout the state.”

“FRCC’s team collaborated closely with other colleges to design courses for this new offering,” added Teresa Stuart, chair of FRCC’s Business & IT Department. “This was a very strong team effort.”

Upward Mobility

Completing a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in business administration opens doors for positions that require a four-year degree, providing community college students access to higher level, higher paying positions. This degree increases graduates’ employability in a variety of fields—including entry-level professional positions with excellent salaries.

Overall earning potential increases with a bachelor’s degree in business. Wage data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that students who earn bachelor’s degrees earn an average of $20,000 more per year than individuals with only an associate degree. This type of degree not only appeals to employers, but it also gives students the skills to become self-employed or to own a business themselves.

Program Highlights

Classes in the business administration program will be offered online starting in January 2025—with possible on campus scheduling in the future. FRCC has designed the new program to be:

Cost effective —FRCC tuition is less than half that of a four-year university. Our program will also provide free course materials, so students won’t have to buy textbooks.

—FRCC tuition is less than half that of a four-year university. Our program will also provide free course materials, so students won’t have to buy textbooks. Flexible and convenient —Classes are offered fully online.

—Classes are offered fully online. Straightforward —Allowing community college students a seamless transition into a bachelor’s degree program without having to transfer to another institution.

—Allowing community college students a seamless transition into a bachelor’s degree program without having to transfer to another institution. Taught by e xpert faculty— Students will learn from industry professionals who are committed to their success.

Students will learn from industry professionals who are committed to their success. Supportive—Providing assistance that promotes successful completion.

Through hands-on, project-based learning, the program will prepare students for a variety of jobs in:

Business administration

Marketing

Operations

Human resources

Business analytics

Finance

Management

This new degree offering will provide students:

Workforce-Ready Skills —Students will develop practical skills that employers value—including management, marketing and finance.

—Students will develop practical skills that employers value—including management, marketing and finance. Résumé Building Experience —Participants will get to engage in real-world projects and internships to reinforce their classroom learning and help them apply what they learn in class.

—Participants will get to engage in real-world projects and internships to reinforce their classroom learning and help them apply what they learn in class. Industry Connections—Students will work with local employers through a capstone project and an internship track option.

Eligibility

In order to enroll in the bachelor’s degree program, students should either:

Have already earned an associate degree in business or a related field.

—OR—

Get started by enrolling in one of FRCC’s associate degree programs in business or a related field. Once students earn their associate degree, they can transition seamlessly into FRCC’s new bachelor’s degree program.

Please note: To be admitted into the BAS program, students are required to complete a supplemental application in addition to the standard admission process at FRCC.

Learn More

frontrange.edu/BusinessBAS