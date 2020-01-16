University of Northern Colorado Hosts March on January 20

By University of Northern Colorado

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

BEYOND THE DREAM: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

Join members of our community from the Marcus Garvey Cultural Center, the University of Northern Colorado, the City of Greeley, and Aims Community College as we honor the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on our collective responsibility to work towards a more equitable society.

This year’s theme is “Beyond the Dream: Where Do We Go From Here?” and we are celebrating the 25th year of the celebration. The celebration includes the annual unity march, celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy, reception, and a week of events hosted by partners across our community.

Join Us on Monday, January 20, 2020 This year’s march begins at 9:15 AM at UNC’s University Center, continues down 10th Avenue, and finishes at the City of Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center. This is a 30-45 minute walk depending on pace. Mark yourself “Attending”, get updates, and share the event with your friends through our Facebook Event. 2020 March Route

We will be collecting non-perishable food and/or toiletry items for the two pantries at AIMS Community College and University of Northern Colorado. We appreciate your support in addressing food insecurity. Collections will be available at the march near Sushi Gusto and in the lobby of the Union Colony Civic Center.