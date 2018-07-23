Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s Summer Bash hosted July 14th at the new Elizabeth Hotel raises more than $150,000

Margaret Bachrach, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Vice President of Development and Communications

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s annual Summer Bash, presented by exclusive title sponsors Bank of Colorado and PFS Insurance Group, was a huge success! The Summer Bash was held on July 14th at the new Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town! Sponsorships were sold out and more than 400 guests attended this coveted event.

The evening consisted of live and silent auction items, a paddle raiser, and a quick program introduced by Bank of Colorado President, Shawn Osthoff. Boys & Girls Club Board Chairman, Ryan Cosner, introduced Executive Director, Kaycee Headrick. Youth of the Year, Dominic Sandoval talked about his involvement with the organization since he was 10 years old.

Myra Monfort won the Champion for Children Award. Myra has been a long time friend and supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County since 2001. She said giving is important because of Kenny Monfort’s philosophy “to give back to the community.” Chartered Technology won the Partner of the Year Award . They provide IT services to small and mid-sized business by combining a unique IT management process with unmatched personnel and industry leading technology. Rob Protzman, Chartered Technology’s President, said, “It’s an honor to be partners with an organization that changes the trajectory of youth in our community.”

All proceeds from the evening will support Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s summer program serving more than 600 youth each day.