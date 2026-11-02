A $5,000 depreciation study and a $15,000 one can both land on a property owner’s desk claiming to do the same job. They don’t. The price gap usually tracks the depth of the engineering review, the size of the deliverable, and whether a licensed engineer ever sets foot on the property.

Picking a provider means figuring out which of those variables actually matters for your building before you sign anything. Here’s a rundown of six firms doing this work and what sets each one apart.

Best for Focused Depreciation Work – R.E. Cost Seg

R.E. Cost Seg helps investment real estate owners accelerate depreciation, cut current tax bills, and free up cash for reinvestment through a cost segregation study. The firm breaks a building into its component parts, shifting items that would normally depreciate over decades into much shorter recovery windows so larger deductions show up sooner instead of trickling out over the life of the property.

Because cost segregation is the only service the firm runs, clients tend to get a closer read on a property and a quicker turnaround than they’d typically get from a generalist CPA office splitting attention across a dozen other things. That focus also shows up in how the firm prices its work, a detail covered directly in its breakdown of what separates a lower-cost study from a more expensive one.

CPAs and financial advisors can bring the firm on as a white-glove partner, handing off the technical study and the back-and-forth with the client while keeping the advisory relationship on their own side. That setup suits an advisor who wants a specialist’s output without taking on a second in-house service line.

KBKG works with businesses, real estate owners and CPAs across the country on cost segregation alongside R&D tax credits, 179D deductions, transfer pricing and transferable credits. The firm says it has helped clients claim over $11 billion in tax benefits, a figure that reflects a practice built across more than one specialty tax area rather than cost segregation alone.

The firm has operated for over 25 years, and its leadership includes former Big 4 professionals, which tends to matter to CPAs vetting a referral partner’s background. KBKG also sells self-help software for CPAs and small businesses that want to run parts of the analysis in-house. The trade-off is that a firm covering this many tax disciplines spreads its attention across more than cost segregation, so the engagement may feel less singularly focused than a shop that does nothing else.

Best for High-Volume Engineering Studies – Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services is an independently licensed engineering firm that runs cost segregation, 179D, and R&D tax studies for clients across the United States. The firm performs over 10,000 studies a year, a volume that points to an operation built around repeatable engineering processes rather than boutique one-off reviews.

The firm is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews and prices each engagement with a custom quote based on project scope. That scope-based pricing means a property owner won’t find a flat number up front, but it also means the study gets sized to the actual building rather than a one-size estimate. The firm suits an owner who wants the backing of a large, professionally licensed engineering practice with a track record of volume.

Best for European Incentive Consulting – Leyton

Leyton is an international consulting firm built around innovation funding, research tax incentives, and performance optimization for businesses. Its own positioning centers on national and EU funding programs, VAT compliance, and research tax credit work rather than U.S. Property depreciation specifically.

That makes Leyton a different kind of pick than the others on this list. It fits a business with cross-border funding or research credit needs more than a U.S. Real estate owner chasing a straightforward depreciation schedule.

Best for Combined Cost Seg and Energy Incentives – CSSI

CSSI covers cost segregation for property owners, R&D tax credits for businesses, and 179D deductions for energy-efficient buildings. Bundling those three under one provider suits an owner who also wants to look at energy-efficiency incentives alongside a depreciation study, rather than treating them as separate projects with separate firms.

Best for Property Owners Comparing Specialty Tax Services – Cost Segregation

What’s clear is that it sits in the same specialty tax space as the other firms on this list, offering studies aimed at property owners looking to accelerate depreciation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

What a Cost Segregation Study Actually Changes on Your Tax Return

A cost segregation study reclassifies parts of a building, like certain flooring, fixtures, and site improvements, into shorter depreciation schedules instead of leaving the entire property on a standard multi-decade timeline. The IRS’s own guidance on depreciation lays out how different classes of property recover their cost over different periods, which is the mechanism these studies are built around.

The practical effect is that a larger share of the deduction lands in the early years of ownership instead of spreading evenly for decades. That can lower taxable income in the years right after a purchase or a major renovation, freeing up cash that would otherwise sit tied up in a slower depreciation schedule. Property owners typically run a study after acquiring a building, finishing a renovation, or constructing new space, since those are the points where the biggest reclassification opportunities exist.

How to Weigh a Lower-Cost Study Against a More Expensive One

The price difference between a basic study and a full engineering-based one usually comes down to three things: who performs the review, how much of the property gets physically inspected, and how detailed the final report is for audit purposes.

A cheaper study often relies more heavily on software and published cost data applied to blueprints or tax records, with limited or no site visit. A pricier one typically includes a licensed engineer walking the property, documenting specific components and producing a report built to hold up under IRS scrutiny if the return is ever examined.

Before choosing, ask each provider three questions: whether an engineer visits the site, how the report would support the study if the IRS asks questions, and whether the fee is flat or scales with the size and complexity of the property. A small residential property with few building systems may not need the deepest and most expensive study available. A large commercial building with complex mechanical and electrical systems usually benefits from the more thorough version, since there’s more square footage and more component types where reclassification can add up.

Matching the Right Study to Your Property

A CPA juggling multiple specialty tax services for a client might lean toward a firm like KBKG or Engineered Tax Services for their broader bench and track record of volume. A business with funding needs that stretch beyond U.S. Property, into research credits or cross-border incentives, fits better with a firm like Leyton. An owner who wants cost segregation handled alongside energy-efficiency incentives under one roof has a reason to look at CSSI.

For a property owner or an advisor who wants the technical work handled by a team that does nothing but cost segregation and who wants a clear answer on why one study costs $5,000 and another costs $15,000, R.E. Cost Seg’s singular focus on this one service makes it the standout pick. The right study still depends on the size and complexity of your property, but a firm that treats cost segregation as its whole practice is worth putting at the top of the comparison list.