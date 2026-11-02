Steps to Contact Your Members of Congress About Criminal Justice Reform: Name One Bill

Most of us grumble about gridlock in Washington, yet in a 2018 Pew Research Center survey only 23 percent of Americans said they had contacted an elected official in the past year, and 40 percent in the past five years. Staff, meanwhile, can log a clear, bill-specific message in seconds—that’s where influence begins.

In six steps, you’ll pick a single bill, locate your three lawmakers, make one focused ask, and follow up until it sticks.

1. Choose one bill and confirm it’s current

In federal record-clearing policy, two measures matter right now:

Clean Slate Act : H.R. 3114 (House) and S. 1580 (Senate) create a way to seal eligible federal records.

: H.R. 3114 (House) and S. 1580 (Senate) create a way to seal eligible federal records. Fresh Start Act: H.R. 3111 (House) and S. 3049 (Senate) would offer federal grants to help states automate record sealing.

Check those numbers on Congress.gov before you write; even one wrong digit makes staff search in vain.

Which bill should you spotlight? Match it to your daily reality. A lingering federal conviction that blocks job offers points to the Clean Slate Act. Work in workforce or re-entry programs? Fresh Start grants could improve the databases you depend on. You can back both, yet lead every call or email with one bill, one action-that’s how offices log positions.

If you prefer a form you can edit, the national nonprofit Clean Slate Initiative notes that 14 states and Washington, D.C., have already put more than 18 million people on the path to sealed records; add two personal lines to their tool and use it to support the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act after you double-check the bill number. Bills that don’t pass expire at noon on January 3, 2027, so recheck the status each time.

2. Find your two senators and one representative

Every American has three voices in Congress: two U.S. senators for the state and one House member for the district.

Enter your full street address. ZIP codes can cross district lines. Use the House “Find Your Representative” tool or Congress.gov’s member finder to pull up the name, party, and official contact page. Look up your senators. The Senate’s alphabetical directory lists phone numbers, web forms, and the Capitol switchboard (202-224-3121). Open each contact form in its own tab. Save the main Washington numbers to your phone; you’ll use calls, email, and meetings in the next steps. Confirm you’re on the current officeholder’s page. A newly elected member doesn’t take office until noon on January 3. If the site still says “member-elect,” wait for the update before sending your message.

House Find Your Representative tool showing address search interface

Northern Colorado readers will see one House name tied to their address, while Wyoming residents will have a single at-large representative for the whole state.

3. Match your ask to the bill’s stage

Congressional staff sort through thousands of measures, so make one clear request the member can act on today—no more, no less.

Check the “Latest Action” line on Congress.gov. It shows whether the bill is filed, in committee, or headed to the floor. Confirm the correct chamber and committee. A House member can’t cosponsor a Senate bill, and only committee members vote in markup. Committee rosters appear on Congress.gov and each committee’s site.

Current bill status One-line constituent ask Introduced, in committee “Please cosponsor the bill.” Member already a cosponsor “Thank you; would you urge the committee to schedule a hearing?” In committee and your lawmaker serves there “As your constituent, I ask you to vote yes if the bill is marked up.” Headed for a floor vote “Please vote yes when it reaches the floor.” Passed one chamber, waiting in the other “Would you support the Senate (or House) version when it arrives?” Near the end of Congress with no movement “Would you back immediate re-introduction next session?”

Stick to the line that fits. Asking for a floor vote while the bill sits in committee signals you skipped the basics; matching your ask to the stage shows you did the homework and deserve a real answer.

Note: Unpassed bills expire when the new Congress convenes at noon on January 3, 2027, so verify the number and status before every message.

4. Build a three-part constituent message

A note, a request, and a local link are enough for staff to log your position.

Identify yourself.

Lead with your full name, city, ZIP code, and the word constituent. Add one role in parentheses if it sharpens the story (for example, “small-business owner,” “returning citizen,” “workforce coach”). Make one clear ask.

Start with the correct bill number and an action that matches its stage:

“I ask Representative Miller to cosponsor H.R. 3114, the Clean Slate Act.”

Check Congress.gov first; if your lawmaker already sponsors the bill, thank them and move to the next step (such as urging the committee to hold a hearing). Add a local reason.

Tie the bill to home in two sentences:

“An old federal conviction still blocks my welding job applications in Fort Collins even after Colorado sealed the state record.”

If you quote a statistic—say, the share of Coloradans with a record—include the source inside the parentheses. One fact is plenty; staff care most about lived impact.

Close with a polite request for a written reply and your preferred contact info. Read the note aloud; if it sounds natural at your kitchen table, it likely reads smoothly in the inbox.

Privacy tip: Skip charges, case numbers, or victim names. Share only details you’d repeat on local radio, then click Send.

Different channels fit different goals. Pick the one that matches your timing, then back it up with the others.

Phone: move fast and get logged

A call is the sprint of congressional advocacy—quick, direct, and hard to ignore. Staff tally every message by day’s end.

Dial the member’s Washington line or the Capitol switchboard (202-224-3121). Open with: “Good morning, I’m <Name> from <City, ZIP>. I’m a constituent.” State one clear ask: “Please cosponsor S. 1580, the Clean Slate Act.” If the staffer says the senator already sponsors the bill, pivot to thanks: “I appreciate that support and will share the news locally.” Close: “Could I have your name for my notes? I’d welcome a written reply at this email. Thank you for your time.”

Voicemail? Use the same script, speak slowly, and spell your email once.

Email or official web form: leave a written trail

Web forms route straight into each office’s correspondence system and sail past security filters, so start there when possible.

Subject line

Constituent request – Cosponsor H.R. 3111

Body

Follow the same three short paragraphs drafted in Step 4. Use plain text or simple formatting; bold and italics are fine, colored fonts are not. Double-space between paragraphs for easy scanning.

Attachments

Only add a document if the form invites it. Keep it to one page, cite the data source inside, and name the file clearly: CleanSlate_CO_workforce.pdf.

Finish by checking the box that asks for a response. Save the confirmation screen or auto-reply—those timestamps help during follow-up.

In-person or virtual meeting: build relationships that last

A short face-to-face conversation—whether in the district office or on video—sticks in a staffer’s mind long after thousands of emails blur together.

Book the slot. Use the scheduling link on the member’s site and request 15 minutes.

“Constituent meeting to discuss S. 3049, the Fresh Start Act, and its workforce effects in Northern Colorado.”

Offer several dates; district work weeks fill quickly.

Plan the flow. Even a one-person meeting can follow this script: introduce yourself, share one lived experience or local fact, make one clear ask, request a reply date. If you bring others, assign roles (introducer, storyteller, data point, closer).

Bring one page. Hand or screen-share a single sheet with the bill number, three bullet benefits, and your contact info. Staff can pass it straight to the member.

Close the loop. Email a thank-you within 24 hours, restate the ask, and attach the leave-behind as a PDF. That polite follow-through locks your request into the office tracking system—and memory.

Town halls, social media, and postal mail: fill the gaps

Not every exchange is one-on-one. Use these channels to echo—never replace—your direct contact.

Town halls or community events

Arrive early, line up for the mic, and lead with one clear question:

“Senator, do you support S. 1580, the Clean Slate Act, when it reaches the floor?”

State your name, city, and that you’re a constituent. Note the answer and email staff that evening to lock it into the record.

Social media

Tag the member, open with “Constituent from <City, ZIP>,” and keep the post under 280 characters. Reinforce the same ask already made by phone or email. Add a brief link or screenshot—and credit the source—if a local article illustrates the impact.

Postal mail

Use for detailed personal stories that aren’t time-sensitive. Screening can delay delivery up to two weeks, so type a single 12-point, black-ink page, include the bill number in the first sentence, and sign with full contact info.

These touches across multiple channels show offices that real voters care, and polite repetition gets noticed.

6. Follow up and track what happens

Hitting “send” starts the process. Offices sort through hundreds of messages each day; polite persistence lifts yours to the top.

Within one week

Send a short thank-you that repeats your ask and any promise the staffer made:

“Thanks for speaking with me Tuesday about H.R. 3114. You offered to share the congressman’s position, and I look forward to your reply.”

Keep a simple log

Date Office Staff name Channel Ask Next step 10-31-26 Sen. Lopez Maria Smith Phone Cosponsor S. 1580 Send thank-you 11-07-26

A spreadsheet, notebook, or note app all works—choose the one you use regularly.

Trigger follow-ups

New hearing scheduled

Bill gains cosponsors

Floor vote announced

Re-introduction with a new number after January 3, 2027

Each update deserves one brief email or call that repeats your single ask.

Celebrate wins

When your member signs on, call or tweet a thank-you. Positive feedback builds goodwill for the next request.

Automate alerts

Set a free bill-tracking notice on Congress.gov and, if desired, alerts for your member’s sponsorship activity. Early information powers effective advocacy.

Make the ask locally relevant

Colorado and Wyoming take very different paths on record clearing, and lawmakers notice.

Colorado

SB22-099 (2022) created automatic sealing for many eligible offenses, with automated sealing starting in 2024. Rules on public access to arrest records still differ from state to state.

Remaining gap: Old federal convictions still appear on background checks. The Clean Slate Act (H.R. 3114 / S. 1580) would seal those records.

Wyoming

Adults generally file a court petition, pay fees, and wait months for a judge to decide; the state offers no automatic process.

Opportunity: The Fresh Start Act (H.R. 3111 / S. 3049) offers grants to states that have record-sealing or expungement laws, so Wyoming would first need such a law to apply.

Put it in one line

“Colorado sealed my state record, but a federal case still blocks jobs—please support the Clean Slate Act.”

“In Cheyenne we still file petitions by hand; please support a state clean slate law and the Fresh Start Act, S. 3049, which would help fund automated sealing.”

Avoid the slip-ups staff spot a mile away

Even the most heartfelt plea can trip over basics congressional aides see every day. Dodge these traps and your message lands in the decision pile, not the delete key.

Quote the current bill number—and match chamber to chamber. State that you live in the district. Align the ask with the bill’s stage. Replace copy-paste text with one local line. Focus on one bill per message. Share one sourced statistic and one personal story, not a data dump. Treat staff meetings as key briefings; staff carry the request forward. Skip legal details you wouldn’t share on local radio. Keep social posts civil; anger drowns content. Follow up politely if no reply arrives. Verify bill numbers each January 3 when a new Congress convenes.

Common questions, fast answers

Do I contact all three federal lawmakers?

Yes. Your House member votes on the House bill, and your two senators vote on the Senate twin. Match the ask to the right chamber.

Is a phone call better than an email?

They serve different purposes. A call logs your stance quickly, ideal when a vote is close. An email (or web form) carries detail and creates a searchable record. Use both across the life of the bill.

Do form letters count?

Staff log everything, but a carbon-copy email carries less weight than one personalized with a local line. Add two original sentences and you leapfrog the pile.

What if my lawmaker already cosponsors?

Start with thanks, then ask what step they can take next: urging a hearing, recruiting colleagues, or speaking on the floor.

Can I meet with staff instead of the member?

Absolutely. Staff manage the portfolio and brief the boss daily; win them and you gain an advocate inside the room.

What happens when Congress ends?

Unpassed bills expire at noon on January 3 when the new Congress convenes. Sponsors reintroduce them with fresh numbers, so check Congress.gov for updates and restart the cycle.

Conclusion

Contacting Congress effectively comes down to clarity, persistence, and local relevance. Choose one bill, confirm its current number, and make a precise ask that matches its stage. Reach all three of your lawmakers, add one local reason, and follow through until you receive a substantive response.

The Clean Slate Initiative reports that 14 states and Washington, D.C., have already put more than 18 million people on the path to sealed records. Federal records are the remaining gap, and a clear, bill-specific message from a constituent is one of the simplest ways to move that work forward. By personalizing your message and tracking each interaction, you turn a single voice into sustained influence for criminal justice reform.