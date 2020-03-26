Calling All Bartenders!

The Greeley Stampede is hiring over 100 seasonal bartenders for our 2020 event, June 25 through July 5.
We are looking for high-energy, outgoing, friendly, personable people with excellent communication skills to serve beverages to our customers. The bartender will greet customers, learn about their preferences, answer questions, recommend menu items, and prepare and serve beverages. You will also upsell items, utilize proper equipment and ingredients, and handle basic cleaning duties.
“We’re seeking people who love to work & have fun!” said Morgan Moisey, Greeley Stampede Beverage Coordinator. “Working at the Stampede is such a great, fast-paced, and rewarding experience each and every year!”
Experienced bartenders should apply online at greeleystampede.org/p/bartenders. Qualified bartenders need to be 21 years of age or older and able to work at least 5 of the 12 days of our event (they do not have to be consecutive days). Interviews will be scheduled and conducted via Skype after receiving completed applications until further notice.
If you have any questions about the position or applying, contact the Greeley Stampede Beverage Coordinator at morgan@greeleystampede.org.
ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is the Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede was inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2014 and the event was named 2015 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.
