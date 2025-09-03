Grammy-Nominated Singer Joan Osborne Brings Dylanology to The Armory

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Night of Timeless Music from the Grammy-Nominated Singer

FORT COLLINS, CO – Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Joan Osborne is set to captivate Northern Colorado with a live performance at The Armory in Fort Collins on October 7th. The show supports her recently released album, Dylanology Live, an electrifying collection of Bob Dylan covers.

Released on April 25th via Womanly Hips Records, Dylanology Live showcases Osborne’s masterful interpretations of Dylan’s iconic songbook. The album, which features special guests Amy Helm, Jackie Greene, and Robert Randolph, builds upon her critically acclaimed 2017 studio album, Songs of Bob Dylan. While the studio version was a revelation, the new live recording offers even more expansive and soulful renditions, brimming with the passion and energy of her live shows.

Joan Osborne DYLANOLOGY-LIVE

Dylanology Live includes deeply moving performances of classics like “Spanish Harlem Incident,” “Buckets Of Rain,” “Masters Of War,” and “High Water (For Charley Patton).” As described by the New York Times, Osborne approaches Dylan’s work “as a fellow troubadour and roustabout, inventing the rules while traveling along an endless road.” Her unique ability to inhabit these songs and make them her own is a testament to her talent as both a singer and an interpreter.

Joan Osborne (Photo by Laura Crosta)

Throughout her three-decade, multi-Grammy-nominated career, Joan Osborne has demonstrated an unparalleled versatility. She has shared the stage with music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Mavis Staples, Bob Dylan, and Lucinda Williams, effortlessly moving between genres. Her powerful voice consistently shines through, whether she performs her own compositions or reinterprets the work of others. Dylanology Live is a powerful addition to her diverse discography and a must-listen for any fan of timeless music.

Tickets for Joan Osborne’s October 7th performance at The Armory are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Armory’s official website or a ticket vendor website.