ABUNTO Brings Groove-Driven Rock To Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins band blends dance rhythms with progressive rock energy in hometown show

FORT COLLINS — Local music fans will have a chance to catch a hometown favorite when ABUNTO takes the stage at the Aggie Theatre on Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

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The Fort Collins-based four-piece has built a reputation for crafting songs around deep, driving grooves—then pushing them into new territory. Their sound blends the pulse of dance floor rhythms with the complexity and weight of progressive rock, creating a live experience that’s both energetic and immersive.

Known for evolving arrangements and layered instrumentation, ABUNTO’s performances often stretch beyond traditional song structures, keeping audiences engaged from start to finish. Playing in a familiar venue in the heart of downtown Fort Collins, the band’s upcoming show offers a chance for local fans to connect with a group that continues to shape the region’s live music scene.

The Aggie Theatre, located at 204 South College Avenue, remains one of Northern Colorado’s most recognized live music venues, hosting a wide range of touring and local acts throughout the year.

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Tickets are available through the venue, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the 8 p.m. show.

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