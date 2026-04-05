Armed Disturbance Ends With Arrest in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police response prompts brief shelter-in-place order for nearby residents

GREELEY — A tense armed disturbance in Greeley on April 1 led to a brief shelter-in-place order and the arrest of a 54-year-old suspect following a multi-agency response.

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Officers with the Greeley Police Department were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of East 24th Street Road after reports of an intoxicated man threatening another individual with a firearm. Authorities identified the suspect as Rafael Chaparro-Aguirre.

As officers responded, the department’s Real-Time Information Center used a drone to locate the suspect’s vehicle. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect failed to yield, prompting a pursuit eastbound on Highway 85 and onto 18th Street. The pursuit was later discontinued due to public safety concerns.

Police later observed the suspect firing shots inside his vehicle on East 24th Street. During attempts to stop the vehicle, officers reported additional gunfire through the passenger window. After deploying less-lethal rounds and stop sticks, the vehicle was disabled.

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The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

During the incident, a Reverse 911 alert was issued at approximately 2:15 p.m., advising residents within a two-block radius to shelter in place. The alert was lifted about 30 minutes later as the situation was resolved.

Incidents like this highlight the coordination between technology, law enforcement, and community awareness in keeping Northern Colorado residents safe.

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Source: Greeley Police Department