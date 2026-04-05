Greeley Meatpacking Workers To Return As Talks Resume

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Union members end three-week strike after agreement to restart negotiations with major local employer

GREELEY, Colo. — Union workers at Greeley’s Swift Beef Company, owned by JBS Foods, are preparing to return to work after a strike that drew thousands to picket lines each day.

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A three-week strike prompted renewed negotiations with their employer, a development with significant implications for Northern Colorado’s workforce and agricultural economy.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 walked off the job on March 16, calling for improved wages, stable health care costs, and what they describe as fair labor practices at the plant. The strike is set to conclude on April 7, with workers scheduled to return for shifts starting at or after 5 a.m.

Union leadership confirmed that the company has agreed to resume contract negotiations on April 9–10, marking a key turning point after weeks of stalled talks and daily picketing outside one of the region’s largest employers.

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The Greeley facility plays a major role in the local economy, supporting hundreds of families and connecting directly to Northern Colorado’s ranching and agricultural industries. The strike drew visible support from community members, farmers, and elected officials, underscoring its broader regional impact.

Union officials said workers remain unified as negotiations continue, citing concerns over wage growth that has not kept pace with rising costs of living in Colorado. They also raised concerns about increased health care contributions and alleged labor practices during negotiations.

Earlier this year, JBS and other meatpacking companies agreed to a $200 million settlement resolving claims related to wage suppression in the beef processing industry. The company has not publicly detailed how ongoing negotiations in Greeley may address those broader concerns.

For Northern Colorado residents, the outcome of these negotiations could influence not only local employment conditions but also ripple through the region’s food production and supply chain.

As workers return to the plant, both sides are expected to continue discussions toward a new contract, with the next round of talks scheduled later this week.

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Source: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7