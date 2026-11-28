Two performances at the Union Colony Civic Center offer Northern Colorado a festive start to December.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — The sounds of the holiday season will fill Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center on Tuesday, December 1, as the United States Air Force Band presents two holiday concerts.

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., giving Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to enjoy live music as the community welcomes the Christmas season.

Military bands have a longstanding tradition of connecting communities through music, celebrating American heritage and showcasing the talents of service members. Holiday concerts offer a particularly meaningful opportunity for audiences of all generations to share in that tradition.

The performances provide another reason to explore downtown Greeley during the holidays. Visitors can make an afternoon or evening of their trip by exploring local shops, enjoying a meal at a downtown restaurant, and taking in the seasonal atmosphere.

Whether you are looking for a family outing, a holiday date night, or simply an opportunity to enjoy live music, this concert offers a memorable way to begin December.

Event Details

When: Tuesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Where: Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley More Information: North Forty News Community Calendar