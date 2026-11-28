Heavy snow and powerful winds could create dangerous mountain travel conditions through Saturday night.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A powerful winter storm is impacting Colorado’s mountains Saturday, November 28, with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions expected through midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Front Range, Park, and northern Gore Mountains, including Cameron Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches are expected in warning areas, with wind gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph along higher slopes. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the southern Front Range mountains, Indian Peaks, Summit County mountains, and Mosquito Range. Those areas could receive 5 to 12 inches of snow, with the heaviest accumulations north of Interstate 70.

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Northern Colorado residents planning mountain excursions or returning home following Thanksgiving celebrations should consider adjusting their travel plans. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could make mountain passes particularly difficult to navigate.

Both weather alerts remain in effect until midnight Saturday. Forecasters anticipate significant improvements in travel conditions Sunday.

Motorists should check current road conditions at COtrip.org before departing and monitor updated forecasts from the National Weather Service. Drivers traveling through affected areas should carry emergency supplies and allow extra time.