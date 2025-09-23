“Art for Art” Auction and Experience to Benefit Arts Cheyenne

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fourth annual event showcases regional creativity while supporting public arts programs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Lincoln and Arts Cheyenne are bringing back the fourth annual “Art for Art” silent auction and immersive art experience on Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

This highly anticipated event features more than 30 local and regional artists, offering work through live auction and the popular “Mystery Art Grab.” Select pieces will also be showcased in a special art immersion experience, pairing visual art with live music to create a one-of-a-kind performance.

Every ticket sold, every auction bid, and even each beverage purchased contributes to sustaining public art, arts education, and live performance programming throughout the Cheyenne community.

Tickets are available now through The Lincoln’s concert calendar.

Community Impact

While the event is hosted in Cheyenne, its impact resonates throughout the region, including Northern Colorado. Many Northern Colorado residents travel north to experience this unique arts showcase and, in turn, strengthen cultural connections between our neighboring states. Supporting Arts Cheyenne helps sustain an arts ecosystem that benefits the entire Front Range corridor.

About Arts Cheyenne

Arts Cheyenne is the community’s cultural development and advocacy organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, working to promote and facilitate the arts through education, awareness, and creative experiences.