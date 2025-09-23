Timberline Road to Close Between Mulberry and Prospect for Weekend Maintenance

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crack sealing work scheduled Sept. 27–28 as part of Fort Collins’ Street Maintenance Program

FORT COLLINS – South Timberline Road will be closed between East Mulberry Street (State Highway 14) and East Prospect Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, weather permitting. The closure will allow City of Fort Collins crews to complete crack sealing as part of the Street Maintenance Program.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes during the closure. Detours will direct drivers to Lemay Avenue or the I-25 Frontage Road to travel between Mulberry and Prospect. Sidewalks will remain open along Timberline, including access to the Poudre Trail on the east side near the Cache La Poudre River crossing.

Work is scheduled during daylight hours, but crews may work outside of those times if necessary. The City encourages drivers to use alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Fort Collins Streets Department at 970-221-6615. A full list of active construction projects is available at fcgov.com/construction.

Source – City of Fort Collins