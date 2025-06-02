Award-Winning Film Green and Gold Brings Heartland Storytelling to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Magic Rat Film Showcase continues with local filmmaker’s acclaimed feature and director Q&A

FORT COLLINS, CO — Northern Colorado film lovers will have a unique opportunity to connect with cinematic storytelling rooted in rural resilience when the Magic Rat Film Showcase returns on Wednesday, June 18. The second installment of the seasonal series will feature Green and Gold, a nationally recognized feature film written and directed by Fort Collins resident Anders Lindwall.

Set in 1993 Wisconsin and inspired by actual events, Green and Gold tells the story of a struggling dairy farmer who bets on the Green Bay Packers to save his family farm. The film has resonated with audiences nationwide, winning Audience Choice Awards at both the Heartland International Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival. Its blend of heartfelt narrative and regional authenticity makes it a standout in the independent film world—and a natural fit for Fort Collins’ community-centered arts scene.

The one-night-only event will take place at Magic Rat Live Music inside The Elizabeth Hotel. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a happy hour, followed by a 7 p.m. screening of the film and a live “Talk Back” session with director Lindwall. Filmmaker Maya Ortega will moderate the conversation and include never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Lindwall, who now calls Fort Collins home, shared his excitement about showcasing the film in Northern Colorado:

“This story is a tribute to small-town communities and the values they stand for. Living in Fort Collins now, we find a lot of the same type of small-town charm that we grew up with. We’re excited to dialogue about the process and celebrate with local audiences.”

Tickets for the screening are $10 and can be purchased online at: theelizabethcolorado.com/events/magic-rat-film-showcase

For fans interested in a deeper dive, a VIP after party will be held at 8:30 p.m. in The Sunset Lounge at The Elizabeth. An additional ticket is required for entry.

The Magic Rat Film Showcase continues on July 16 with a celebration of Women in Film, highlighting short works that explore themes of biracial identity and cultural preservation in Denver’s Little Saigon.

(Courtesy The Magic Rat Film Showcase)

Don’t miss this exclusive night of local cinema and storytelling. Visit northfortynews.com for full details and ongoing coverage of arts and culture events across Northern Colorado.

Information provided by The Magic Rat Film Showcase