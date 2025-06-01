Fort Collins Crime Roundup: 112 Arrests Highlight Ongoing Public Safety Concerns

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Weekly Snapshot Highlights DUI, Shoplifting, and Ongoing Crime Prevention Efforts

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services responded to 1,638 calls for service last week, resulting in 112 arrests and several high-risk incidents that reinforce the importance of community awareness and responsible behavior on the road and in public spaces.

Among the arrests, officers were called to a local hardware store after loss prevention staff reported a man attempting to conceal items. Police contacted the individual as he exited the store and found him in possession of approximately $200 worth of stolen merchandise. Officers also discovered he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail on charges of shoplifting and an outstanding warrant.

In another incident, officers stopped a driver who ran a stop sign and nearly struck a bicyclist. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and did not perform roadside maneuvers as a sober person would. He was arrested and booked at the Larimer County Jail for driving under the influence.

Fort Collins Police also shared a crime prevention tip: In the event of a robbery, prioritize your safety over your belongings. Do not resist. Instead, focus on providing accurate details about the suspect to help officers identify and apprehend the perpetrator, which may aid in preventing further crimes.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.