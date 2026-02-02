Bellringer Quarter Horse Show Returns to Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A weeklong Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association circuit brings sanctioned competition and regional riders to The Ranch.

The Bellringer Quarter Horse Show runs February 3–8, 2026, at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, featuring a full week of sanctioned Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association competition.

The Bellringer Circuit is approved by the American Quarter Horse Association and the National Snaffle Bit Association, offering points, high-point awards, and select cash-pay classes across open, amateur, youth, rookie, and select divisions. Daily schedules and class details are published through the official showbill.

The event draws competitors from across Colorado and the region and is open for spectators interested in Quarter Horse performance, horsemanship, and Western disciplines throughout the week.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.