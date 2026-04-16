Black Violin Brings Full Circle Tour to Fort Collins Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A GRAMMY-nominated duo blends classical and hip-hop for a one-night performance at the Lincoln Center

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A unique blend of classical music and hip-hop arrives in Northern Colorado as Black Violin takes the stage at the Lincoln Center on Monday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.

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The Full Circle Tour features Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, the duo behind Black Violin, known for redefining musical boundaries with a sound that merges orchestral depth and modern rhythm. Their performance highlights a journey that began in high school orchestra and has grown into a national platform inspiring audiences across generations.

The concert centers on themes of growth, identity, and returning to one’s roots. Through a mix of original compositions and dynamic stage presence, Black Violin invites the Fort Collins community to experience music in a new way—one that challenges expectations and connects across genres.

Beyond the stage, the group’s impact extends through the Black Violin Foundation, which reaches more than 100,000 students annually, encouraging creativity and access to music education. Their stop in Fort Collins offers both an entertaining evening and a reflection on the power of artistic expression.

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Tickets range from $42 to $49, with additional discounted opportunities available through Lincoln Center’s Entourage program for ages 21 to 39.

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