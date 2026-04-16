Road Work Underway At Local Reservoirs

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Paving projects at Horsetooth and Carter Lake may impact access through the season

Major paving improvements are underway at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake this month, with construction crews working across multiple access points as part of a long-term effort to improve visitor access in Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Larimer County Natural Resources has partnered with federal highway officials since June 2025 to modernize day-use areas, parking lots, and connecting roads at the two reservoirs. The work, supported by the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program, is designed to improve traffic flow and create safer, smoother travel for the more than 1.5 million visitors who use the sites each year.

Construction is currently active in multiple areas. At Carter Lake, projects include new turn lanes along North County Road 31, upgrades to Eagle Campground, the Quarry, and the Big Thompson day-use areas, and improvements to the North Pines access road and parking. At Horsetooth Reservoir, work is underway at Inlet Bay and South Bay, along with expanded turn lanes on West County Road 38E.

Visitors should expect changing conditions, including temporary closures and heavy equipment. County officials are asking the public to follow posted signage and use caution while traveling through construction zones.

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Boaters are especially encouraged to check ramp hours at https://larimer.gov/boating and plan to be off the water by 7 p.m. due to shifting construction schedules. Visitor centers at both reservoirs remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The paving work is expected to continue through the year. Project updates are available at https://engage.larimer.gov/flaphorsetoothreservoir, and general information about Larimer County’s natural areas can be found at http://www.larimer.gov/naturalresources.

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Attribution: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources