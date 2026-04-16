Larimer County Opens Public Vote For Student-Designed Election Sticker

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to help choose “I Voted” design for 2026 General Election

Residents across Larimer County now have a chance to help shape a small but visible part of the 2026 election experience. Public voting is open for the county’s annual “I Voted” sticker contest, featuring designs created by local high school students.

Community Message

After receiving nearly 100 submissions from students throughout the county, the Clerk & Recorder’s Office has narrowed the field to 10 finalists. The winning design will be printed and mailed to more than 275,000 active voters ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The contest highlights both civic engagement and student creativity, offering young artists a unique opportunity to contribute to the local election process. County officials say the public voting phase gives residents a direct role in selecting the design that will represent voter participation across the region.

“This contest brings together creativity, civic pride, and community voice in a way that’s truly special,” said Clerk & Recorder Tina Harris. “Our students have done an incredible job, and now it’s the public’s turn to help select a design that will be seen across Larimer County in the 2026 General Election.”

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Community members can review the finalist designs and cast their votes using a ranked-choice ballot. Voters can rank as many or as few designs as they prefer. Voting is open through May 1, 2026.

To view the finalists and participate in the voting process, visit https://larimer.gov/i-voted.

If this has become part of your morning, it’s because readers across Northern Colorado continue to make space for it—one day at a time.

Attribution: Larimer County Clerk & Recorder’s Office