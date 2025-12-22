Christmas Tree Stroll & Holiday Lights Returns to Little America Cheyenne

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A festive holiday tradition returns to Cheyenne as the Christmas Tree Stroll & Holiday Lights open to the public at Little America. Running daily from Saturday, December 20, 2025, through Sunday, January 4, 2026, the display invites visitors to explore beautifully decorated Christmas trees and seasonal décor throughout the hotel and surrounding property.

The self-guided stroll features themed trees and illuminated spaces for holiday photos, making it a popular seasonal stop for families, couples, and visitors of all ages. The event is free to attend and open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy the lights during both daylight and evening hours.

The Christmas Tree Stroll & Holiday Lights continues a long-standing tradition at Little America, offering a warm and welcoming way to celebrate the season while enjoying one of Cheyenne’s most recognizable destinations.

