Fatal Shooting in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One person killed in late-night incident near Battlecreek Drive; police say no ongoing threat

Fort Collins police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening near the 2000 block of Battlecreek Drive.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, officers responded to the area around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. One individual suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Police have identified a suspect in the case and confirmed there is no additional threat to public safety. Officers are conducting a thorough investigation, and residents should expect a continued police presence in the area.

Authorities say additional details will be released if and when appropriate.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective RJ Tuttle at (970) 416-2575.

