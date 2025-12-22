Fire Weather Watch Issued for Northern Colorado Foothills Monday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Strong winds, near-record warmth raise wildfire risk across Larimer County and surrounding areas

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of Northern Colorado, including parts of Larimer County, as near-record temperatures and strong westerly winds are expected to create critical wildfire conditions on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Denver/Boulder.

The watch is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon and includes foothill and mountain areas across Larimer County, Boulder County, Jefferson County, and South Park. Conditions are expected to be especially concerning in higher elevations and along the Front Range foothills, where low humidity and gusty winds could allow any fire to spread rapidly.

Forecasts call for west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph in some areas. Relative humidity levels may drop as low as 9 to 10 percent, significantly increasing fire danger. Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and any activities that could produce sparks, including yard work with power equipment.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates to forecasts and potential Red Flag Warnings as conditions evolve.

Source: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder