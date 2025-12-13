Clean Energy: Powering a New Concert Experience

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Cervantes’ partners with Battery Tour to demonstrate zero-emissions live music

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom will host its first-ever fully clean-energy-powered concert on December 19 as part of Battery Tour’s global movement to transform how live events impact the planet. The effort highlights a growing shift toward sustainability across Colorado’s music and events industry, offering a model that could be replicated in Northern Colorado venues and festivals.

The performance, part of “How the Grouch Stole Christmas 2025,” marks Show #963 on Battery Tour’s “Road to 1000” mission—an international initiative aiming to produce 1,000 renewable-powered concerts and earn a Guinness World Record for sustainable touring. The event is led by Battery Tour founder AY Young, a UN Young Leader and clean-energy advocate who has staged renewable-powered shows in 17 countries.

Young said the concert showcases what is possible when artists and venues commit to climate-positive entertainment: “Battery Tour exists to prove that music can literally power the planet.”

A Historic Venue Embraces a New Era

Located in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom has been a cultural touchstone for generations, once hosting music legends such as Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday. Battery Tour’s clean-energy production marks a new chapter in the venue’s history while demonstrating scalable renewable power models for the region.

The concert will be paired with a condensed edition of the RECHARGE Collective, an impact-focused daytime program created by New Use Energy (NUE) and Freshwater Project International (FPI). Through youth engagement, clean-tech demonstrations, and water-access storytelling, the program highlights how innovation, community, and music can work together to advance resilient, sustainable solutions.

A Model for Sustainable Touring

Battery Tour is redefining concerts as renewable, community-centered experiences that maintain full production value without diesel generators or large emissions footprints. The mobile solar-and-battery systems showcased at Cervantes’ provide a blueprint for future events throughout Colorado, including the growing number of music festivals and community gatherings in Northern Colorado.

Partner organizations include:

• New Use Energy (NUE) – Solar-powered systems for disaster relief and events

• Freshwater Project International (FPI) – Climate-resilient water access programs in Malawi

• Overdrive Energy Solutions – Zero-emissions mobile power for large events

The event features Living Legends, Souls of Mischief, CunninLynguists, and AY Young.

More information: https://cervantesmasterpiece.com/event/living-legends-w-souls-of-mischief-cunninlynguists-ay-young-affliction-music/cervantes-masterpiece-ballroom/denver-colorado/

Battery Tour: https://www.batterytour.com/

