Colorado Families Seek Free Fall Activities as Costs Rise

Survey finds 65% say traditional seasonal outings are becoming unaffordable

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

COLORADO — Rising household costs are changing how Colorado families plan their fall outings, with nearly two-thirds saying financial pressures are making traditional seasonal activities unaffordable, according to a new survey.

Financial media company MarketBeat surveyed 3,011 families about how the cost of living is affecting their fall plans. Among Colorado respondents, 65% said financial pressures are making traditional fall activities unaffordable, while 48% said they have actively searched for free seasonal activities.

The findings come as families balance entertainment spending against expenses such as groceries, housing and other household necessities.

More than half of respondents, 57%, said they expect to spend less on fall activities this year. Another 38% expect to spend about the same, while 5% plan to spend more.

Free admission is playing an increasingly important role in those decisions. About 67% said free admission would be extremely or very important when deciding which events to attend.

Families Will Travel for Free Events

Colorado families also indicated they are willing to travel farther to avoid admission charges.

Twenty-four percent said they would travel more than 50 miles for a free event rather than pay for a similar activity closer to home. Another 34% would travel 26 to 50 miles, while 21% would travel 11 to 25 additional miles. The remaining 21% would travel up to 10 extra miles.

Family-friendly activities ranked as the most important feature of a free fall event, selected by 21% of respondents. Entertainment followed at 19%, proximity to home at 17% and scenery at 13%.

Other considerations included the number of activities available, free parking, food and drink options, accessibility and opportunities for photographs.

More than four in five respondents said local governments and community organizations should provide additional free seasonal events while families face financial pressure.

“Inflationary pressure is not confined to financial charts or economic reports, but it shows up in the everyday decisions families make,” MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said.

Paulson said families are becoming more selective rather than abandoning fall traditions altogether, making free festivals, concerts, trails and community celebrations increasingly attractive.

Timnath Festival Among Free Colorado Picks

MarketBeat also identified free fall experiences around Colorado, including one in Northern Colorado.

The Timnath Fall Festival is scheduled for Sept. 26 at Timnath Community Park. The community celebration includes live music, bounce houses, free crafts and an artisan market, along with food vendors and a beer and cider garden.

Proceeds from vendor and beverage sales benefit the Children’s Speech & Reading Center.

MarketBeat also highlighted Denver Oktoberfest, which runs Sept. 18–20 and Sept. 25–27 in Denver’s Ballpark District.

The survey suggests free community events could take on greater importance this fall as Colorado families look for ways to maintain seasonal traditions without putting additional pressure on household budgets.

Source: MarketBeat