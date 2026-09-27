CSU Festival Fills Oval With Homecoming Fun

Festival on the Oval Opens Homecoming Weekend to the Fort Collins Community

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — One of Colorado State University’s biggest community celebrations returns to the heart of campus Friday, Oct. 2, as Festival on the Oval launches a busy Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The free festival runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on CSU’s historic Oval and combines live music, family activities, a beverage garden, and interactive displays from more than 100 university programs and community organizations.

Festival on the Oval is designed as more than an alumni gathering. The event is open to the public, giving Northern Colorado residents a chance to explore CSU programs and organizations while enjoying an afternoon at one of the university’s best-known gathering places.

Visitors can expect inflatables and activities for children, live entertainment, and opportunities to visit booths representing programs from across campus and the surrounding community. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

The festival is one of the centerpiece events of CSU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend, scheduled Oct. 1-4.

When the afternoon festival concludes, the celebration continues nearby. The CSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad will lead the crowd from the Oval to Friday Night Lights west of the Lory Student Center.

Friday Night Lights runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and includes a pep rally, bonfire, drone show, and the traditional lighting of the “A,” extending the Homecoming celebration into the evening.

The weekend continues Saturday with the Homecoming 5K, Ram Walk Tailgate, and CSU football game against Oregon State at Canvas Stadium.

Event Details

What: Festival on the Oval

When: Friday, Oct. 2, 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Oval, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Cost: Free; food and beverages available for purchase

More Info: https://homecoming.colostate.edu/events/festival-on-the-oval/

Calendar: Friday, October 2 | The Oval, Fort Collins