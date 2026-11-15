CSU Virtuoso Series Features Clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and Pianist Tim Burns in Fort Collins

The November 16 concert at Colorado State University’s Organ Recital Hall offers an evening of live classical music.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Classical music enthusiasts can enjoy a live performance in Fort Collins on Monday, November 16, as clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and pianist Tim Burns perform as part of Colorado State University’s Virtuoso Series.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Organ Recital Hall at 1400 Remington Street.

The performance features clarinet and piano, two instruments capable of creating a wide range of musical expression. From delicate passages to energetic exchanges, the pairing offers audiences a chance to appreciate the distinctive qualities of each instrument.

CSU’s Virtuoso Series is part of the university’s performing arts offerings, giving Northern Colorado residents a chance to experience live instrumental music in a concert hall setting.

The November 16 performance is an option for music lovers looking for a cultural outing early in the week.

Event Details

What: Virtuoso Series Concert: Wesley Ferreira, Clarinet, and Tim Burns, Piano

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Organ Recital Hall, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins

View event details on the North Forty News Community Calendar