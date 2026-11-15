Weld County Sheriff Seeks Clues in 45-Year-Old Homicide of Denver Mother

Yvonne Rabb, 29, was found dead near Dacono in November 1981 after last being seen in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about the unsolved homicide of Yvonne Rabb, a 29-year-old Denver mother whose body was discovered near Dacono 45 years ago.

Rabb was found dead on November 15, 1981, in a ditch near Weld County roads 8 and 11. Investigators continue to classify her death as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rabb was last seen November 14, 1981, walking into an alley near Big Al’s Bar in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. She was known to work in the area as a sex worker.

Nearly half a century later, investigators are seeking information that could help establish what happened between her last known sighting and the discovery of her body.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information, regardless of how much time has passed, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information about Yvonne Rabb’s death can call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-304-6464 or email [email protected].

The renewed appeal comes on the 45th anniversary of Rabb’s death.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office