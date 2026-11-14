Downtown Loveland Parking Lot Renovation to Improve Parking and Stormwater Management

Construction beginning November 16 will upgrade 24 public parking spaces with decorative brick pavers designed to reduce stormwater runoff

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A downtown Loveland parking lot will undergo renovation beginning the week of November 16, improving public parking while enhancing stormwater treatment beneath the surface.

The City of Loveland will renovate the Stone Mountain parking lot, located off North Railroad Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. The project will replace deteriorating concrete with decorative brick pavers that complement the recently installed sidewalks along Fourth Street.

The improvements will preserve the lot’s 24 public parking spaces while making better use of an underground stormwater filtration system installed approximately 18 years ago.

Making Better Use of Existing Infrastructure

Beneath the 46-by-162-foot parking lot is a gravel filtration system extending approximately three to four feet underground. The system was originally designed to allow rainwater to filter through the surface into the gravel and stormwater infrastructure below.

Over time, the existing concrete surface has lost its ability to absorb water effectively.

Rather than covering the lot with asphalt, city officials plan to restore its water-permeable function using brick pavers obtained at a reduced cost through the Fourth Street Revitalization Project.

The new pavers will be installed with quarter-inch gaps that allow rainwater to pass through to the gravel filtration system beneath the parking area. The design will help reduce standing water while providing a durable surface that can support vehicle traffic.

The project will become Loveland’s second parking lot to use this type of stormwater treatment system. The first was constructed in 2018 at the Wilson Avenue Bridge parking lot near the Big Thompson River Trail and Recycling Center as part of flood recovery efforts.

“When we can combine the need for a parking lot with the need for water-quality treatment in a limited urban space, then that’s a great way to work,” said Chris Carlson, stormwater division manager with Loveland Public Works. “The public will notice the beautiful surface pavers that match the downtown aesthetic, while underground, an entire stormwater system is at work.”

Construction Closures Through December

Construction is expected to begin the week of November 16 and continue through late December, weather permitting.

During the project, the Stone Mountain parking lot will be closed. The southbound lane of North Railroad Avenue between Fourth and Third streets will also close to maintain a safe construction area.

Once completed, the parking lot will feature a revised traffic pattern, with vehicles entering from the north and exiting to the south.

Residents and downtown visitors can follow construction updates through the city’s ConeZone website.

More information: City of Loveland ConeZone construction updates