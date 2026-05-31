Emergency Fish Salvage Opens June 1

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drought conditions prompt Colorado Parks and Wildlife action at Nee Noshe Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin an emergency public fish salvage at Nee Noshe Reservoir on June 1 as ongoing drought conditions and reduced reservoir operations threaten the future of the fishery.

Community Message

Located within the Queens State Wildlife Area in Kiowa County, the reservoir is drying rapidly and is not expected to refill in the foreseeable future, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. The agency is authorizing the public salvage to allow anglers to utilize fish populations before the fishery is potentially lost.

CPW Aquatic Biologist Jim Ramsay said the reservoir continues to experience the effects of long-term drought and reduced water availability, leaving little expectation that water levels will recover soon.

Nee Noshe Reservoir has long been a destination for anglers pursuing walleye, saugeye, wiper, channel catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass. While the reservoir is located in southeastern Colorado, the situation highlights broader drought challenges affecting fisheries and water resources across Colorado, including concerns that Northern Colorado communities continue to monitor closely.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The emergency salvage applies only to Nee Noshe Reservoir. Anglers must still possess a valid Colorado fishing license, but size, bag, and possession limits are temporarily suspended at the reservoir during the salvage period.

Only currently legal angling methods may be used. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will post signage at the reservoir announcing the salvage opening and eventual closure. Updates are available through Colorado Parks and Wildlife at https://cpw.state.co.us.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife