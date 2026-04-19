FoCoMX 2026 Returns With Citywide Music Showcase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A full weekend of performances highlights Fort Collins’ local and regional music scene

Fort Collins will once again turn into a citywide stage as FoCoMX 2026 brings hundreds of musicians to venues across downtown. The annual festival, organized by the Fort Collins Musicians Association, celebrates the depth and diversity of the local music community while drawing artists and audiences from across Colorado.

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Throughout the week, North Forty News will highlight individual performers and venues that make FoCoMX a signature Northern Colorado event. From indie rock to hip-hop, the festival offers something for nearly every listener, while supporting local artists and the venues that keep the music scene alive.

On Friday, April 24:

RO$$AY AKA MR DONT Play

Conscious hip-hop artist RO$$A¥ is the SOL CHILD of Denver rap. Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, he fell in love with Southern rappers like OutKast and started writing rhymes as a teen. After years of fine-tuning his musical abilities, he rose through the ranks of open mics to become the dynamic artist and producer he is today.

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RO$$AY takes the stage at the Magic Rat, delivering a high-energy performance as part of the festival lineup. Known for a confident style and modern hip-hop sound. The set adds to a packed evening of performances at one of downtown’s most recognizable live music venues, the Magic Rat.

FoCoMX 2026

Magic Rat Live Music, Fort Collins | April 24, 2026

RO$$AY performs from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. at Magic Rat Live Music, located in Old Firehouse Alley. The venue’s intimate setting offers a close-up experience for festivalgoers looking to discover new talent and connect with the local music scene.

With performances continuing throughout the night across multiple venues, Friday’s lineup reflects the energy and variety that define FoCoMX. Attendees can move from stage to stage, building their own experience while supporting Northern Colorado artists.

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Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.