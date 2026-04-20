Home Fire Closes Weld County Road Near Erie

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire crews respond quickly; no serious injuries reported

A structure fire west of Erie prompted a road closure and emergency response on Sunday morning, affecting traffic in a rural Weld County corridor.

Community Message

Crews with Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to a home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5. The road was temporarily closed as firefighters worked at the scene, with emergency equipment blocking access.

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Drivers in the area were advised to avoid the closure and use alternate routes, including Weld County Road 10 or Highway 52.

Authorities reported that none of the residents sustained serious injuries. The extent of damage to the home has not yet been released, and officials say updates will follow as more information becomes available.

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Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

For ongoing updates from the responding agency, visit Mountain View Fire Rescue.

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Attribution: Information provided by Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Home fire along Weld County Road 12, just west of Weld County Road 5 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)