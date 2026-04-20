Fort Collins Symphony Closes Season With Rhythmic Showcase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Final Signature Concert highlights global influences, local talent, and community events

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Symphony will close its Signature Concert series with an evening showcasing energy, cultural diversity, and musical storytelling, bringing audiences together for one of the season’s final performances.

Community Message

“Rhythms of Diversity and Energy” takes place Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, with both in-person and livestream viewing options available.

The program opens with Michael Torke’s Run, a fast-paced composition blending minimalism, jazz, and pop influences. The performance continues with Daniel Freiberg’s Jazz Clarinet Concerto: Latin American Chronicles, featuring clarinetist Wesley Ferreira, whose playing blends jazz harmonies with Latin American rhythms.

The evening concludes with Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, a powerful work often associated with themes of resilience and unity—offering a reflective close to a concert centered on rhythm and cultural expression.

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Wesley Ferreira (Courtesy Fort Collins Symphony)

Ferreira, a Portuguese-Canadian clarinetist and Colorado State University faculty member, has performed internationally and is known for connecting with audiences through expressive and engaging performances. His appearance highlights the strong connection between the Symphony and Northern Colorado’s local arts and education community.

In addition to the concert, several free community events are scheduled during the week leading up to the performance, including a composer talk at Old Town Library, an open rehearsal at the Lincoln Center, and a pre-concert lecture with Music Director Wes Kenney.

Tickets range from $29 to $83 for adults, with discounted pricing for students and children. More information and tickets are available at https://fcsymphony.org and https://lctix.com.

For Northern Colorado residents, the concert offers a chance to experience a long-standing local institution while engaging with music that reflects a wide range of cultural influences and artistic perspectives.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Information provided by the Fort Collins Symphony.