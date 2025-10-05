Collective Impact: How United Way of Weld County Is Uniting Efforts for a Stronger Future

by Clint Dudley, Chair of the Board of Directors | United Way of Weld County

Why Collective Impact matters for Weld County’s future

I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to have served as a volunteer for the past 10-plus years at United Way of Weld County, and I am very humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the chair of such a storied and impactful community organization.

From serving on the community investment council, to jumping in on the shift to collective impact, to serving on the board, and now taking on the role of board chair. I’ve been blessed to find an organization whose mission so closely aligns with my own personal values and allows me to serve a community I care so deeply about.

Through our shared impact areas – Reading Great by 8, Thrive by 25, Welds Way Home, Aging Well, and Connecting Weld – United Way supports dozens of local organizations helping thousands of our families, friends, and neighbors live healthier, happier, more fulfilled lives.

In his book The Advantage, author Patrick Lencioni writes, “If everything is important, then nothing is.” In all honesty, this is advice that, on a personal level, I struggle with. I tend to think everything is important and that I need to be everything to everyone! The truth is, we can only make meaningful change by focusing on the most important things. In our journey towards achieving community-wide change, United Way will focus on three fundamental pillars: collaboration, resource maximization, and empowerment of partners.

United Way’s recent strategic planning process guided the development of a new vision and mission. This clarity allows us to focus on the most pressing community needs, those where we can make the greatest impact, so we can serve our community more broadly and effectively.

United Way is all in on the collective impact process, providing resources and serving as a backbone for nonprofits, government agencies, businesses, and other community stakeholders.

Through the backbone role, United Way will lead a collaborative effort leveraging knowledge and resources to create lasting and meaningful change in our community.

In taking this position in the collective impact process, this will foster open communication and collaboration and leverage each partner’s unique strengths and resources, creating a powerful, focused movement that will drive real change.

One of the most rewarding parts of collective impact work is seeing diverse groups come together, breaking down silos and building trust.

Whether it’s teaching kids to read, connecting youth to caring adults, assisting the community with finding and maintaining housing, or ensuring older adults are aging well in our community

When we unite our efforts, we multiply our impact. It’s a true 1+1=3 return on investment.

The collective impact work will include a sharp focus on serving all community groups in need, ensuring everyone has equitable access to the resources needed to be successful. This focus will drive our “why” and “how” as we move forward.

The board is excited and confident about the future of United Way and the community as a whole and looks forward to continuing to work with the United Way staff, as well as community partners, to advance United Way’s mission. The journey ahead is promising, and I can’t wait to see how focused efforts on collective impact will shape a brighter future for all in Weld County.

Clint Dudley is the Chair of the Board of Directors at United Way of Weld County and the Executive Director of the Thompson Rivers Parks & Recreation District.