Fort Collins Foodie Walk Returns With Monthly Downtown Tastings

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free self-guided event invites community to explore local flavors and shops

Downtown Fort Collins comes alive with flavor on Friday, May 15, as the Fort Collins Foodie Walk returns for another season of community-centered culinary exploration. The free event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in Old Town, offering a relaxed, self-guided way to experience the city’s vibrant food scene.

Community Message

Held on the third Friday of each month through August, the Foodie Walk invites residents and visitors alike to stroll between participating shops, where local businesses showcase seasonal ingredients, creative pairings, and interactive tasting experiences. From specialty foods to artisan goods, each stop highlights the diversity and creativity of Northern Colorado’s culinary culture.

Centered around Old Town Square, the event transforms downtown into a walkable tasting tour. It’s designed for anyone who enjoys discovering new flavors—whether that means sampling small bites, learning about local sourcing, or simply enjoying a summer evening in one of the region’s most active gathering spaces.

With no tickets required, the Foodie Walk remains accessible and community-focused, encouraging people to connect with local businesses while supporting the downtown economy.

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If your Friday evenings are starting to fill with routines, this is one worth keeping—an easy way to step out, explore, and experience Fort Collins in a different way each month.

If this has become part of how you stay connected to Northern Colorado, the Daily Update keeps it all in one place—calm, local, and ready each morning.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.