Weld County Secures $3 Million Bridge Grant

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding boost supports safer, flood-resistant crossing between Milliken and Johnstown

WELD COUNTY — A major infrastructure project in Northern Colorado is moving forward with new financial support after Weld County officials secured $3 million in grant funding for a planned bridge replacement over the Little Thompson River.

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The Weld County Board of Commissioners recently approved an amended grant that increased the original $500,000 award by an additional $2.5 million. The total $3 million will help offset the estimated $11 million cost to replace Bridge 19/46.5A, located between Milliken and Johnstown.

County leaders say the funding helps ease the burden on taxpayers while advancing a project that serves thousands of drivers daily.

“Transportation infrastructure projects are of great importance to both residents and visitors,” said Commission Chair Scott James. “Grants like these go a long way in helping us reduce some of that expense while delivering the best improvements possible.”

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The funding comes through the Special Highway Committee, an advisory group that works with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Off-System Bridge Program. The committee helps identify aging bridges across the state and directs funding through organizations like Colorado Counties Inc.

Built in 1960, the existing bridge was severely affected during the 2013 Colorado floods, when rising waters submerged it by several feet. While it remains structurally safe, the bridge has been classified as functionally obsolete, meaning it no longer meets modern design standards for traffic flow, width, and safety features.

The replacement bridge will be designed to meet current standards and withstand a 100-year flood event. Plans include raising the structure significantly to allow floodwaters to pass underneath and adding wider shoulders for improved safety. The new bridge will span more than 230 feet.

With approximately 3,000 vehicles crossing the bridge each day, county officials say the upgrade will bring long-term benefits to both commuters and the regional transportation network.

“This bridge project is a major one and will help us accomplish two goals: enhance safety and efficiency and make the bridge more resistant to flooding,” said Weld County Public Works Director Curtis Hall. “Both are assets to the traveling public and taxpayers.”

For Northern Colorado residents, the project represents a continued investment in infrastructure that supports daily travel, regional growth, and resilience against future flooding events.

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Source: Weld County Government