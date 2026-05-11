Colorado Beef Stew Recipe Highlights Local Agriculture

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Colorado Proud recipe campaign this May spotlights locally raised beef, regional ingredients, and home cooking across the state.

Colorado residents looking for a hearty spring meal now have a new locally inspired recipe to try as the Colorado Proud program names Mexican Red Chile Beef Stew its May Recipe of the Month. The featured dish, often called Chile Colorado, highlights Colorado-grown ingredients and the state’s deep agricultural roots.

Community Message

The recipe campaign emphasizes the importance of Colorado’s beef industry, which remains one of the state’s largest agricultural sectors. State officials say Colorado continues to support more than 2.5 million head of cattle, contributing billions of dollars annually to the economy while supporting rural jobs and agricultural communities statewide.

The featured stew recipe uses chuck roast, dried red chile pods, onions, garlic, and spices simmered slowly for several hours. Organizers say the dish reflects both Colorado’s ranching traditions and the influence of Southwestern cuisine throughout the region.

Consumers are encouraged to shop local when preparing the recipe by visiting nearby farmers’ markets and using the Colorado Proud Farm Fresh Directory to connect with Colorado producers. The campaign also highlights regional growers, including Fagerberg Produce and Rocky Mountain Garlic.

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The Colorado Proud initiative recommends pairing the stew with Colorado-made beverages, including a 2022 Petite Sirah from Stone Cottage Cellars or kombucha from Springs Culture Kombucha.

Mexican Red Chile Beef Stew

Shared by Cooking Con Claudia

Yield: 8-10 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients

3 lbs Chuck roast

4 tsp salt

1 tbsp black pepper

4 tbsp all purpose flour

10 dried red chile pods

1/4 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp beef bouillon

2 tsp ground cumin

2 1/2 tsp oregano

4 cups water

2 bay leaves

Cooked rice, for serving

Make it Colorado:

Colorado does beef really well! Finding local beef can be really easy. Head over to ColoradoProud.com to search for a producer or store near you.

Colorado has lots of onions growers, including Fagerberg Produce

Garlic is usually harvested in Colorado in July/August. Learn more about garlic from Rocky Mountain Garlic

Directions

Prepare the Beef: Cut the chuck roast into bite-sized cubes. Season with salt and pepper, then coat with flour. Brown the Meat: In a large pot or Dutch oven, sear the beef in batches until browned on all sides. Prepare Chiles: Remove stems and seeds from the chile pods. Toast them lightly in a pan, then soak them in hot water until softened. Blend Sauce: Blend the softened chiles with onion, garlic, beef bouillon, cumin, oregano, and some of the soaking water (or fresh water) until smooth. Simmer: Pour the sauce over the browned beef. Add the 4 cups of water and bay leaves. Cook: Cover and simmer on low heat for about 2 hours or until the beef is fork-tender. Finish: Skim any excess oil from the top before serving. Serve with rice, beans, or in burritos.

Readers can find the full recipe and additional Colorado-grown meal ideas at Colorado Proud.

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Attribution: Information provided by Colorado Proud.