Fortune Feimster Brings Stand-Up Comedy to Greeley November 12

Popular comedian takes the stage at Union Colony Civic Center for an evening of laughter

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley audiences can enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy when nationally recognized comedian Fortune Feimster performs at the Union Colony Civic Center on Thursday, November 12, at 7 p.m.

Known for her warm personality, relatable storytelling, and distinctive comedic style, Feimster has built a national following through television appearances, streaming comedy specials, and live performances.

Her comedy frequently draws from everyday experiences, family relationships, and personal observations, creating performances that connect with audiences through humor and storytelling.

The appearance adds another nationally recognized entertainer to Greeley’s performing arts calendar, giving Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to experience live comedy close to home.

The Union Colony Civic Center, located in downtown Greeley, regularly hosts concerts, theatrical productions, and touring entertainment.

Event Details

What: Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley Information: Visit the North Forty News community calendar for event details.

Residents interested in attending are encouraged to check ticket availability and event information before making plans.