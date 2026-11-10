Northern Colorado Red Cross Connects Veterans With Support This Veterans Day

New peer support network helps veterans and military families build connections, access wellness resources and navigate life after service

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

As communities across Northern Colorado prepare to recognize Veterans Day on November 11, the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado is highlighting programs that help veterans, active-duty service members and military families find support, build connections and access resources.

The organization is encouraging residents to look beyond the annual observance and recognize the ongoing needs of those who have served, particularly veterans transitioning into civilian life.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who have served while also recognizing the importance of supporting veterans and military families throughout every stage of their journey,” said Melissa Venable, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado. “The Red Cross is proud to stand alongside the military community by providing connection, care, and resources that support their health and well-being.”

More than 15 million veterans live in communities throughout the United States, alongside millions of active-duty service members. Many are neighbors, coworkers, family members, and community leaders whose experiences continue to shape the places they call home.

Building Connections After Military Service

One of the Red Cross’s newest initiatives is the Military 2 Veteran Network (M2VN), an online peer support program developed by veterans for veterans.

The program addresses challenges that can arise when service members leave the military, including the loss of close-knit relationships and shared experiences that often define military life.

Through a secure online community, current and former service members can participate in peer support groups, discussions, and educational activities led by trained volunteers familiar with military experiences.

The network also offers self-care resources, wellness workshops, and opportunities to connect with others navigating similar transitions.

The Red Cross describes the program as an evidence-based, holistic approach to supporting veterans’ overall well-being.

Supporting Military Families Year-Round

Beyond its peer support network, the Red Cross provides wellness workshops, hospital and clinic programs, and other services intended to address the physical, emotional, and social needs of military families.

According to the organization, Red Cross teams reached more than 1.5 million people through whole health programming and services during the past year.

The Northern Colorado chapter emphasizes that supporting veterans is a community responsibility extending well beyond Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations.

Residents who know veterans, active-duty personnel, or military families are encouraged to share information about available programs and help connect those who may benefit from additional support.

Veterans and military families can learn more about available resources, including the Military 2 Veteran Network, at redcross.org/veterans.