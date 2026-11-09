Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

HD-NFN_400x300-fit-1200×900-insertion-169678

Latest Headlines

Weld County Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Multiple Charges

Blaine
Weld County Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Multiple Charges

Deputies report finding a stolen handgun during a traffic stop near Highway 34; driver also suspected of DUI and violating a protection order

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A traffic stop in Weld County on November 6 led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man after deputies discovered a reportedly stolen handgun and identified several alleged violations, including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

North-Forty-News-WordWeave-Game-Banner-fit-900×750-insertion-170554

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 near Weld County Road 47 shortly before 7 a.m. when a blue Toyota traveling westbound turned south onto County Road 47. Authorities said the maneuver forced eastbound motorists to brake and swerve to avoid a collision.

Miguel Castillo

The deputy stopped the Toyota near Weld County Roads 47 and 54 and identified the driver as Miguel Castillo, 45.

During the stop, the deputy noticed a handgun underneath Castillo’s leg. Investigators subsequently determined that the firearm had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction.

Authorities also discovered that Castillo was subject to a protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms. His driver’s license was confirmed to be revoked.

AAC-Ad-North-Forty-News-300×250-Bullets-website-optimized-170302

The deputy additionally suspected Castillo was impaired during the encounter.

Following the investigation, Castillo was arrested on suspicion of seven offenses:

  • Driving under restraint
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Failure to yield the right of way while turning left
  • Driving under the influence
  • Criminal violation of a protection order
  • Prohibited use of a weapon while intoxicated
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the stolen firearm or the circumstances surrounding the protection order.

University-of-Denver-Equestrian-Auction-fit-900×750-insertion-170462

All charges are allegations. Castillo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

Featured Stories

November 6, 2026 Edition