Weld County Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Multiple Charges

Deputies report finding a stolen handgun during a traffic stop near Highway 34; driver also suspected of DUI and violating a protection order

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A traffic stop in Weld County on November 6 led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man after deputies discovered a reportedly stolen handgun and identified several alleged violations, including driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 near Weld County Road 47 shortly before 7 a.m. when a blue Toyota traveling westbound turned south onto County Road 47. Authorities said the maneuver forced eastbound motorists to brake and swerve to avoid a collision.

Miguel Castillo

The deputy stopped the Toyota near Weld County Roads 47 and 54 and identified the driver as Miguel Castillo, 45.

During the stop, the deputy noticed a handgun underneath Castillo’s leg. Investigators subsequently determined that the firearm had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction.

Authorities also discovered that Castillo was subject to a protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms. His driver’s license was confirmed to be revoked.

The deputy additionally suspected Castillo was impaired during the encounter.

Following the investigation, Castillo was arrested on suspicion of seven offenses:

Driving under restraint

Theft of a firearm

Failure to yield the right of way while turning left

Driving under the influence

Criminal violation of a protection order

Prohibited use of a weapon while intoxicated

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details about the stolen firearm or the circumstances surrounding the protection order.

All charges are allegations. Castillo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office