Northern Colorado Faces Dangerous Early Fire Season Despite Recent Snow

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Recent fires, expanding restrictions, and rapid weather swings raise concern across Northern Colorado as conditions are expected to dry out again this weekend

Recent snow and cold temperatures across Northern Colorado may have temporarily slowed concerns, but fire officials say the region is still heading into what could become a dangerous wildfire season.

Community Message

Over the past several weeks, North Forty News has covered a growing number of wildfire-related incidents and fire restriction updates across the region — from expanding county restrictions to fast-moving grass fires fueled by wind and dry vegetation.

In Larimer County, officials recently expanded fire restrictions through late May as dry conditions continued despite intermittent storms. Emergency managers warned that short bursts of moisture do little to offset long-term drought concerns, especially when warm temperatures and wind quickly dry grasses and brush again.

The warnings come as residents across Northern Colorado have already seen several wildfire responses this spring.

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Fire crews responded to multiple grass and brush fires in recent weeks near Fort Collins, Loveland, and rural areas west of Interstate 25, where windy conditions allowed small fires to spread quickly before crews contained them. Earlier coverage also highlighted growing concern about foothill conditions as recreational activity increases heading into summer.

North Forty News also recently reported on wildfire preparedness efforts tied to weather swings that brought both snow and elevated fire danger warnings within the same week — an increasingly common pattern along the Front Range.

State officials have warned that Colorado could face an especially active wildfire year in 2026 due to low snowpack, persistent drought, and abundant dry fuels across lower elevations. Those conditions are especially concerning in Northern Colorado, where foothill communities, open space areas, and expanding neighborhoods often sit directly beside grasslands and forested terrain.

The combination of recent storms and wildfire warnings has created confusion for some residents. Fire experts say snow on the ground does not eliminate risk once temperatures rebound.

Instead, the moisture can temporarily accelerate grass growth. When that vegetation dries out weeks later, it can become additional fuel under hot, windy conditions.

Communities across the region continue emphasizing preparedness now — before peak summer fire season arrives.

Officials recommend residents:

Follow all county fire restrictions and burn bans

Create defensible space around homes and structures

Prepare evacuation plans for family members and pets

Sign up for emergency alerts and monitor weather conditions closely

Use caution with outdoor equipment, campfires, grills, and trailers that could spark fires

Northern Colorado has seen firsthand how quickly fires can move under the right conditions. Even relatively small grass fires can threaten homes, roads, livestock, and outdoor recreation areas within minutes when winds increase.

The message from fire agencies throughout the region remains consistent: recent snow should not create a false sense of security. The early signs of fire season are already visible across Northern Colorado.

If keeping up with changing conditions has become part of your morning routine, you’re not alone. Across Northern Colorado, more readers are starting the day by checking the weather, closures, and local updates before heading out the door.

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