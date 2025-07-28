Greeley Seeks Community Input on Major West Greeley Developments

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Catalyst and Cascadia projects aim to reshape city’s west side; residents invited to July 30 telephone town hall

GREELEY, Colo. – The City of Greeley is inviting residents to weigh in on two major development proposals—Catalyst and Cascadia—which together make up the West Greeley Project. A live telephone town hall will be held on Wednesday, July 30, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., providing the public with a direct line to city officials and project planners to discuss the impact of the proposed growth.

Mayor Pro-Tem and Ward IV representative Dale Hall, along with other city leaders and development experts, will share updates and answer community questions during the call. Real-time polls will also allow participants to provide feedback. The town hall will be conducted in both English and Spanish.

The Catalyst and Cascadia developments propose new housing, retail, and mixed-use areas in West Greeley, reflecting significant expansion in one of the city’s fastest-growing regions. Officials say the telephone town hall is a key step in ensuring public input is integrated into planning decisions.

“This is a chance for residents to engage directly with city leadership and the project experts, ask questions, share concerns, and be part of the conversation shaping Greeley’s future,” said Winna Ironkwe, director of communication and engagement.

Ways to Participate

Residents can join the conversation in one of three ways:

Outbound call: Registered Greeley voters will receive a phone call shortly before the event begins.

Registered Greeley voters will receive a phone call shortly before the event begins. Pre-registration: Sign up to be called at greeley.qrd.by/telephonetownhall.

Sign up to be called at greeley.qrd.by/telephonetownhall. Call in directly: Call-in details will be posted at greeleygov.com/greeley-calendar closer to the event.

To learn more about the Catalyst and Cascadia developments, visit speakupgreeley.com/catalyst.

Source: City of Greeley