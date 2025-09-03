Sourdough Sliders with Passanante’s Pork Chops: A Simple, Unforgettable Meal

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A Family Meal to Remember

This week, I took a slightly different approach to my Publisher’s Plate recipe. Instead of diving into a complex dish, I decided to build something easy, approachable, and memorable. The kind of meal you can whip together after a busy day, but still enjoy like it came from your favorite restaurant.

I started with Passanante’s Home Food Service pork chops — thick, marbled, and individually portioned so I could use just what I needed. With my Instant Pot doing the heavy lifting, I pressure-cooked the pork until it practically fell off the bone. Then came the fun part: marinating the tender meat in a smoky barbecue sauce, piling it onto fresh sourdough rolls, and serving up sliders that had my whole family leaning in for seconds.

The food was fabulous, and the best part was that it was simple.

Why Passanante’s Works for Families

If you’ve been following along in this series, you know I love to cook. But like many families in Northern Colorado, mine is constantly balancing work, activities, and everything in between. That’s where Passanante’s shines.

This isn’t a meal kit or a grocery delivery service. Passanante’s delivers restaurant-quality food — carefully sourced meats, seafood, and produce — right to your door. Every cut is portioned and frozen at peak freshness, so it’s ready whenever you are. No rushing to the store, no guessing about quality. Just food you can count on.

The Guarantee

One of the things I appreciate most is Passanante’s commitment to quality. They back every order with a 100% guarantee. If something doesn’t meet your standards, they make it right. That peace of mind is worth a lot when you’re feeding a family.

Recipe Spotlight: Barbecue Pork Sliders

Ingredients:

2 Passanante’s pork chops

1 cup barbecue sauce (your favorite brand or homemade)

Fresh sourdough rolls

Optional toppings: coleslaw, pickles, or sharp cheddar

Directions:

Place pork chops in the Instant Pot with ½ cup water. Cook on high pressure for 25 minutes, natural release. Remove the meat, shred with a fork, and mix with barbecue sauce. Slice sourdough rolls and toast lightly. Pile pork onto rolls, add toppings if desired, and serve warm.

Simple. Comforting. Unforgettable.

Try It for Yourself

Passanante’s has changed the way my family eats at home. From convenience to nutrition to taste, it delivers in every category. And for North Forty News readers, there’s something extra: $200 off your first food order. That’s an easy way to stock your freezer with premium ingredients and get some free food in the process.

To learn more and claim your discount, visit NorthFortyNews.com/PublishersPlate.