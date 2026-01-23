Grand Fort Collins Opry Celebrates Local Roots Music

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An old-time radio–style celebration of roots music brings local legends and rising voices together on one stage.

The Grand FoCo Opry takes over The Lincoln Center on Saturday, January 24, delivering a night of Northern Colorado music that feels both timeless and alive. Inspired by vintage radio shows, the Opry blends hand-crafted harmonies, rich storytelling, and a joyful sense of community into an experience that resonates far beyond the final note.

Expect a vibrant mix of blistering bluegrass, garage-country grit, gospel harmonies, classic country waltzes, and playful hillbilly surf riffs—each act adding its own texture to a sound that’s unmistakably local. With emcee Lid Dixon guiding the evening, the lineup features Sweet Virginia, The Unwieldies, Kansas Dawson, Charlie Stevens Band, Robin Lewis Trio, Poudre Valley Playboys, Sugar Britches, and The Matt Skinner Band. It’s a night built on shared stories, laughter between songs, and the kind of musical chemistry that turns a concert into a tradition.

Tickets range from $35 to $40. The show begins at 7 p.m. at 417 West Magnolia Street in Fort Collins.

