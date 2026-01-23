Winter Houseplants That Bring Color Indoors

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Bright blooms and living color can make Northern Colorado winters feel a little warmer

When winter settles in across Northern Colorado, color outdoors becomes scarce. Snow, bare trees, and dormant landscapes dominate the view. Inside, however, winter can be a season of growth. A handful of reliable houseplants bloom during the cold months, adding life, color, and a sense of warmth to indoor spaces when it’s needed most.

Winter-blooming houseplants don’t just look good — they help create a connection to nature at a time of year when many of us spend more time inside. With the right light and basic care, these plants can thrive through the darkest months.

One of the easiest winter bloomers is kalanchoe, a succulent known for its clusters of small, colorful flowers. It prefers bright light and minimal watering, making it a good choice for sunny windowsills. With patience and proper care, kalanchoe can rebloom and provide color well beyond its first flowering cycle.

African violets remain a favorite for indoor gardeners because of their ability to bloom repeatedly. They prefer bright, indirect light and consistent moisture without soggy soil. When kept comfortable, they reward growers with soft, vibrant flowers even in midwinter.

Vibrant Begonia Flower Bed in Bloom (Photo by Roman Biernacki, pexels.com)

Several types of begonias also adapt well to indoor life during colder months. Some varieties bloom while others stand out for their striking foliage. Begonias do best with bright light that’s filtered or indirect, along with soil that dries slightly between watering.

For those who like a plant with a little personality, cyclamen offer elegant, upswept petals and patterned leaves. These plants prefer cooler indoor temperatures and bright light. After flowering, they typically rest before returning with new growth later in the year.

Traditional geraniums can also bloom indoors when given enough light. They tend to prefer cooler rooms and drier soil, making them a good fit for winter conditions in many Northern Colorado homes.

Even some succulents surprise growers with winter flowers. With plenty of sunlight and restrained watering, certain varieties will bloom during the colder months, adding subtle color and texture.

Winter-blooming houseplants do more than decorate a room. They create moments of brightness during short days, soften indoor spaces, and remind us that growth doesn’t stop just because it’s cold outside.

