Great Gatsby Discussion Comes to Estes Park

Library program invites readers to revisit F. Scott Fitzgerald’s American classic

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Readers can spend part of Monday evening revisiting one of American literature’s best-known novels when Connect With the Classics: The Great Gatsby comes to the Estes Valley Library Aug. 31.

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The program runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the library’s Wasson Board Room, according to the North Forty News regional event calendar.

The event centers on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, the 1925 novel that follows Jay Gatsby, narrator Nick Carraway and their world of wealth, ambition and reinvention during the Jazz Age.

More than a century after its publication, the novel remains a staple of American literature and continues to generate conversations about class, identity, aspiration and the idea of the American Dream.

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The Estes Park gathering provides readers with an opportunity to move beyond reading the novel individually and explore those themes through community conversation.

Connect With the Classics: The Great Gatsby begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in the Wasson Board Room at the Estes Valley Library.

Source: Estes Valley Library Event Calendar

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