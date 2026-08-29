Moose Mountain Fire 50% Contained Near Pinewood Springs

Lightning-Sparked Fire Prompted Mandatory Evacuations Friday Before Crews Held It to About Two Acres

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

PINEWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters have reached 50% containment on the Moose Mountain Fire after a lightning strike sparked the wildfire Friday afternoon near Pinewood Springs and prompted mandatory evacuations.

Community Message

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 on the east ridge of Moose Mountain, east of U.S. Highway 36 in the Roosevelt National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Initially estimated at about a quarter-acre, the fire grew to approximately two acres before ground and air crews were able to limit its spread.

Pinewood Springs Fire, August 29, 2026 (Graphic courtesy Watchduty)

Crews from multiple agencies responded, establishing control lines around the fire by Friday evening and reinforcing the perimeter.

“Thanks to a quick and coordinated response from both ground and air resources, crews have been able to keep the fire around two acres,” the Forest Service reported Saturday morning.

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Pinewood Springs Fire, August 28, 2026 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Evacuations Ordered, Then Lifted

The Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority initially issued voluntary evacuation orders at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday for residents in Pinewood Springs and the Blue Mountain area.

About 20 minutes later, the Pinewood Springs evacuation was upgraded to mandatory, with residents told to leave immediately. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies went door-to-door in the affected area to notify residents.

As firefighters gained ground on the fire, the mandatory evacuation for Pinewood Springs was downgraded to voluntary Friday afternoon. Voluntary evacuations for Blue Mountain were also lifted.

By Friday evening, all evacuation orders associated with the Moose Mountain Fire had been lifted.

Crews completed hand line around the entire fire Friday afternoon, and later reports indicated hose had been placed around the fire perimeter.

Residents could still see smoke and flames after the immediate threat subsided as firefighters moved partially burned fuels into the fire’s interior and allowed them to burn under controlled conditions.

Crews Remain on Scene

Firefighters are expected to remain in the area over the next several days as they strengthen control lines and search for remaining hot spots.

The Forest Service said warm and dry conditions continue in the area and urged residents and visitors to follow current fire restrictions and report signs of smoke to 911.

Agencies involved in the response included the Roosevelt National Forest, Larimer County, Boulder County, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District and other responding organizations.

Residents can find emergency alerts and evacuation information through NoCo Alert and can text LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation updates.

Source: U.S. Forest Service — Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland; Larimer County Sheriff’s Office; Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority; Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District.

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