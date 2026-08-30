Fort Collins Man Arrested in Human Trafficking Case

Police Say Investigation Identified Two Victims, Seek Information About Others

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police Services investigation that began with a human trafficking hotline tip has led to the arrest of a man accused of forcing at least two women into commercial sexual activity, according to police.

Community Message

The investigation began in October 2024 after Fort Collins Police Services received information from the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking Hotline about a possible trafficking victim who had been living in Fort Collins.

Jason Battaglia

Detectives conducted numerous interviews with victims and witnesses across multiple jurisdictions. According to police, investigators determined that Jason Battaglia, 56, forced at least two women to engage in commercial sexual activity for money or services on multiple occasions.

Battaglia was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 25, on two counts of human trafficking for sexual servitude, one count of pimping and one count of money laundering, all Class 3 felonies. He also faces one Class 5 felony count of pandering.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators said details uncovered during the investigation have raised concerns that there could be additional victims. Police said Battaglia has been known to use the nickname “Kowboy.”

Anyone with information about Battaglia or the incidents who has not already spoken with investigators is asked to contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Fort Collins Police credited Homeland Security Investigations and the Park County Sheriff’s Office with assisting in the investigation.

The charges are accusations, and Battaglia is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Source: Fort Collins Police Services, Aug. 28, 2026

Stay informed about public safety in Northern Colorado.



From major criminal investigations to emergency alerts and local law enforcement updates, North Forty News keeps you connected to the stories affecting our communities.



Start Your North Forty News Trial From major criminal investigations to emergency alerts and local law enforcement updates, North Forty News keeps you connected to the stories affecting our communities.