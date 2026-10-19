Halloween Fun Heads Under the Solar Panels at Longmont’s Jack’s Solar Garden

Pumpkins & Panels invites families to enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes, crafts, and outdoor activities on October 24.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Halloween festivities will take an unusual turn in Longmont this October as families trade traditional trick-or-treating routes for a walk beneath rows of solar panels.

The Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center will host Pumpkins & Panels on Saturday, October 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at Jack’s Solar Garden, offering an afternoon of candy, games, and hands-on activities in an agricultural setting.

Rather than visiting decoaand stoptrunks, children and their families will explore the solar garden, stopping at stations hosted by local organizations and community partners. Participants can collect treats, make crafts, play games, and take part in nature-focused activities.

The event also offers an opportunity to experience agrivoltaics, a practice that combines agricultural production with solar energy generation on the same land. Jack’s Solar Garden demonstrates how renewable energy and farming can share space, making the property an educational setting for the Halloween celebration.

Families are encouraged to arrive in costume. Vulture Collective will distribute free costumes at its activity table while supplies last, giving children another chance to join the festivities.

Latte’Da will provide food and beverages, and visitors are welcome to pack their own picnic and enjoy the afternoon outdoors.

The Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center organizes educational activities that connect communities with agriculture, renewable energy, and land stewardship. Pumpkins & Panels combines those interests with a seasonal celebration designed for children and adults.

Event Details

What: Pumpkins & Panels

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, noon–3 p.m.

Where: Jack’s Solar Garden, Longmont, Colorado

Activities: Trick-or-treating, costumes, crafts, games, nature activities, and community stations

Tickets and information: Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center

For more information about the organization and its educational programs, visit coagrivoltaic.org.